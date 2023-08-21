Trisura Group Completes C$53 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or “Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU), a leading specialty insurance provider, has announced today that it has completed its previously announced public offering of 1,620,000 common shares, including 100,000 common shares issued pursuant to the partial exercise of the underwriters’ over-allotment option, at a price of $32.90 per common share, for gross proceeds of approximately $53 million (the “Offering”). The Offering was completed on a bought deal basis by a syndicate of underwriters led by BMO Capital Markets and including CIBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., Cormark Securities Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., Raymond James Ltd., RBC Capital Markets and Scotia Capital Inc.

