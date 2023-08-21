Blake Ray joins Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management as Senior Vice President

Blake's desire to increase wealth management offerings in southwest Virginia and offer holistic advice as clients grow, protect, and transition their wealth makes him a great asset to our practice.” — Linda Whittington, Partner, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, fast growing, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that Blake Ray is joining their practice as a Senior Vice President. In this role, Blake will primarily support families and business owners in the ultra-high net worth and institutional space. Blake will offer guidance in business succession and transition, complex strategic wealth planning, non-profit and foundation management, entrepreneurial business, and strategic retirement planning. He has particular experience in the oil, mineral, and gas industries, sports and entertainment industries, and technology and innovation.

Linda Whittington, Partner at Seventy2 Capital, was quoted saying “We are thrilled to have Blake on the team. His experience serving ultra-high net worth clients, desire to increase wealth management offerings in southwest Virginia, and ability to offer strategic and holistic advice as clients grow, protect, and transition their wealth makes him a great asset to our practice.”

Prior to joining Seventy2 Capital, Blake spent 13 years in various leadership positions within Wells Fargo & Company. He built and led teams in Bristol, Roanoke, Charlottesville, and Harrisonburg, and most recently severed as the Regional Lending Director for the Washington DC Metro Capital Region for Wells Fargo’s Wealth & Investment Management Division. As a Regional Lending Director, Blake supported nearly 500 Financial Advisors across Virginia with strategic business development, complex case management, client execution, and implementation of holistic wealth planning. He also partnered with a team of highly credentialed specialists to support both the client and financial advisor experience. Additionally, he served on Wells Fargo’s Virginia West Diversity and Inclusion Council, Team Member Volunteer and Philanthropic Council, and Virginia West Leadership Council in addition to acting as a mentor to other financial professionals and member of the Generations team member network.

“My number one goal is to build a team of advisors here in the Appalachian Mountains and provide them with the abundance of resources that I have grown accustomed to during my tenure as a Regional Lending Director in Washinton DC,” said Blake Ray about his new role. “Appalachia often seems to be a forgotten land, there is a considerable amount of talent here. As I chose the next path for my career, it was very important to me to find a way to bring what I have learned and the experience I’ve gained back home to help rebuild, as the region is focused on revitalization. There is limited access to specialized wealth management services in the Appalachian Mountains and communities here often outsource to larger hubs to receive the services they need. I am thrilled to be able to continue my partnership with the highly credentialed specialists at Wells Fargo & Company and bring them home to support my client’s success and experience. I aim to create an opportunity to help reverse the cashflow and offer those specialized services at here home. COVID-19 and the global pandemic forced us as humans to think differently and do business differently. The positive outcome has improved access to specialized wealth services through both physical and virtual engagement with people.”



About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. We have been recognized as one of the 2022 Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams - High Net Worth in the United States and 2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams. Visit Seventy2Capital.com.

The Forbes Top Wealth Management Teams rating algorithm is based on the previous year’s industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue, and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC. Investment performance is not a criterion. Self-completed survey was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria. High Net Worth designates advisors whose account sizes are typically under $10mm, though may have accounts with higher amounts.

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (WFAFN), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what is right for clients.

Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM) is a division within Wells Fargo & Company. WIM provides financial products and services through various bank and brokerage affiliates of Wells Fargo & Company.

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network.



