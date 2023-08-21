METALERT EMBARKS ON STRATEGIC INTEGRATION OF AI INTO WEARABLE HEALTHCARE TECHNOLOGIES

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MetAlert, Inc. (OTC: MLRT), a pioneer in location sensitive health monitoring devices and wearable technology healthcare solutions, today announced its visionary advance into AI-driven healthcare. Initiating a series of RFPs and detailed discussions with potential developers and strategic partners, the Company is signaling its vision to incorporate groundbreaking capabilities of artificial intelligence into its various technology platforms, marking this a critical pivot for the wearable healthcare sector, and commitment to fully harness the potential of artificial intelligence to help shape the future of healthcare.



Positioned to capitalize on an industry expected to reach a staggering $63 billion by 2025, MetAlert is undertaking more than just the enhancement of its remote patient monitoring solutions. This major step signifies the management's strong belief that integrating AI into its products that are currently collecting data across the globe, is a pathway forward for laying down the foundation to predictive healthcare.

Key to this strategy is MetAlert's suite of wearable technologies, specifically the patented GPS SmartSole® and the RoomMate 3D infrared fall detection system. Designed to capture data in real-time, this data will soon interface with an AI system in order to provide predictive analytics. The aim? A deeper insight into health patterns, timely alerts concerning potential health disturbances, and a proactive stance in potentially thwarting major medical incidents before they occur. What if by utilizing all this data in conjunction with A.I. we can determine or predict outcomes, discern health trajectories, alert to potential medical threats, and perhaps preempt significant medical events.

With management fully dedicated, MetAlert is actively seeking collaborations and evaluating state-of-the-art technologies. The mission? Crafting innovative, patentable software algorithms, fueled by MetAlert’s data that will position MetAlert as a key provider in the AI-enhanced wearable tech industry.

Patrick Bertagna, CEO of MetAlert, commented, "Wearable technology devices are collecting data in real time all over the world, and adding AI into our technological foundations isn't merely an evolution—it's a declaration of our vision, mission and goals to unleash our full value proposition. Our trajectory isn't just about keeping pace with wearable tech advancements; it's about setting our sights on transforming healthcare, delivering a better quality and longevity of life, championing a vision for a healthier, interconnected world and maximizing value for our stakeholders."

About MetAlert, Inc.:

MetAlert (OTC: MLRT) and its subsidiaries are engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, distributing, and licensing of products, services, and intellectual property in the wearable technology, personal location, wandering assistive technology, and health data collection and monitoring business.

MetAlert's versatile solutions meld effortlessly across a gamut of applications—from consumer-focused products to specialized platforms tailored for enterprise and governmental audiences. With years of experience and an extensive patent portfolio, MetAlert is a leading solution provider for consumers/patients afflicted with Alzheimer, dementia, and autism. This market represents approximately 2.9% of the world’s population. The company offers global end-to-end hardware, software, and connectivity solutions, utilizing the latest in miniaturized, low power consumption GPS, Cellular, RF, NFC, and BLE technologies, enabling caregivers to track and monitor patients in real time. Known for its game-changing and award-winning patented GPS SmartSole® -- think Dr. Scholl’s meets LoJack. Their flagship product stands as the world's premier invisible wearable monitoring solution, tailor-made for individuals vulnerable to wandering – a boon for caregivers of Alzheimer's, dementia, autism, and traumatic brain injury patients.

MetAlert’s subscription-based business model is built around technology innovation with intellectual property protection. The company has international distributors servicing customers across the globe with subscribers in over 40 countries and is a U.S. Military Government contractor. Other customers include public health authorities, municipalities, emergency and law enforcement, private schools, assisted living facilities, NGOs, small business enterprises, senior care homes, and consumers. www.MetAlert.com

