Fobi AI To Deliver Digital Ticketing & Event Management for the Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational Golf Tournament Hosted by Adam Hadwin & Morgan Creek Golf Course

Fobi AI Inc. (FOBI:TSXV) (FOBIF:OTCQB) (the "Company" or "Fobi"), an industry leader in harnessing AI and data intelligence to enable digital transformation, is pleased to announce that its wallet pass technology will be utilized for the second consecutive year to support the Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational (GVCI) golf tournament. The tournament, hosted by Canadian professional golfer and PGA Tour winner Adam Hadwin, is an annual fundraising event that aids the CH.I.L.D. Foundation in their mission to fund research and find a cure for children with intestinal and liver disorders. Since its first charity event in 2008, GVCI has raised over $1.5 million in proceeds for the CH.I.L.D. Foundation.

Following the successful implementation of a new digital ticketing system for GVCI in 2022, Fobi will once again provide its wallet pass technology to deliver an enhanced attendee experience at this year’s tournament on Tuesday, August 29, 2023, at the Morgan Creek Golf Course. Attendees can conveniently download their tournament passes to their mobile wallets before the event to ensure easy access to their tickets. With Fobi's SmartScan software, which is compatible with any mobile device, organizers can quickly and efficiently scan attendees’ passes upon arrival. Fobi’s SmartScan software will also be assisting with the distribution of additional event passes that include lunch vouchers for a barbecue tailgate and entry tickets for contests and giveaways.

Through Fobi’s wallet pass, GVCI organizers can send out regular updates before, during, and after the tournament, providing valuable information such as event timelines, rules, and groupings, raffle prize announcements, live tournament updates, and post-event communications. The GVCI team, using technology provided by Fobi, offers event sponsors opportunities for guest engagement and revenue stream generation.

Gerry Hadwin, GVCI Organizer, states: "Being able to connect our registration, ticketing, and communications system last year was instrumental not only for our organizing team but also for our sponsors, attendees, and, most importantly, the CH.I.L.D. Foundation. This year, with Fobi's continued support and innovative solutions, we aim to bring GVCI to another level, ensuring a seamless, engaging, and impactful tournament experience for everyone involved."

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI, shared his enthusiasm for collaborating with Adam Hadwin, Gerry Hadwin, and the CH.I.L.D. Foundation for the second consecutive year, emphasizing the importance of giving back to the community: "Empowering GVCI with the tools to enhance the attendee experience and increase proceeds for CH.I.L.D. aligns perfectly with our company’s mission. Together, our teams are driving meaningful change."

About the Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational

Celebrated Canadian professional golfer and PGA Tour Member Adam Hadwin annually hosts the Greater Vancouver Charity Invitational (GVCI) golf tournament to fundraise for CH.I.L.D. Foundation, a non-profit organization on a mission to fund research and a cure for children battling intestinal and liver disorders. This year’s golf tournament will take place on August 29, 2023, at the Morgan Creek Golf Course in B.C.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is a leading AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences, and drives digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail & CPG, insurance, sports & entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence leader across North America and Europe, and is the largest data aggregator in Canada's hospitality & tourism industry.

