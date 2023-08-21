Golden Nugget Online Gaming Debuts Online Casino Product in Pennsylvania

BOSTON, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Nugget Online Gaming announced today that the company has launched its online and mobile casino in Pennsylvania. The Golden Nugget Online Gaming casino app, powered by DraftKings technology, includes more than 500 slots and classic table games like Blackjack, Roulette and Craps, as well as exclusive games including Rocket, Golden Nugget American Roulette, Golden Nugget Blackjack and more.



“We’re thrilled to announce that Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s mobile casino is now available to customers in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Matt Kalish, President, DraftKings North America. “The app is powered by our leading technology, which dynamically brings hundreds of popular casino games and exclusive content to our customers' fingertips. Pennsylvanians will be able to enjoy superior customer service, rewarding promotions, and a smooth interface while playing on Golden Nugget Online Gaming.”

Golden Nugget Online Gaming is committed to providing customers with a regulated and engaging experience, as well as delivering the latest in gaming technology. The Golden Nugget Online Gaming app, available now in Pennsylvania, boasts new features including a sleeker design, easy navigation, exclusive games and more.

Pennsylvania now joins Michigan, New Jersey and West Virginia as states where the Golden Nugget Online Gaming Casino app is available for eligible customers to enjoy. Pennsylvanians can access a variety of online casino games by visiting GoldenNuggetCasino.com and via iOS and Android applications.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Acquired by DraftKings Inc. in 2022, Golden Nugget Online Gaming is a leading online gaming company that was first to bring Live Dealer and Live Casino Floor to the United States online gaming market. Golden Nugget Online Gaming is live with iGaming operations pursuant to regulations in New Jersey, Michigan, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, and has mobile sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in New Jersey, Arizona, Michigan, and West Virginia. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has been the recipient of 15 eGaming Review North America Awards, including the coveted "Operator of the Year" award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Golden Nugget Online Gaming and DraftKings are together committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility .

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirit of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings’ mission is to make life more exciting by responsibly creating the world’s favorite real-money games and betting experiences. DraftKings Sportsbook is live with mobile and/or retail sports betting operations pursuant to regulations in 23 states and in Ontario, Canada. The Company operates iGaming pursuant to regulations in 5 states and in Ontario, Canada under its DraftKings brand and pursuant to regulations in 3 states under its Golden Nugget Online Gaming brand. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 44 states, certain Canadian provinces and the United Kingdom. DraftKings is both an official daily fantasy and sports betting partner of the NFL, NHL, PGA TOUR and UFC, as well as an official daily fantasy partner of NASCAR, an official sports betting partner of the NBA and an authorized gaming operator of MLB. Launched in 2021, DraftKings Marketplace is a digital collectibles ecosystem designed for mainstream accessibility that offers curated NFT drops and supports secondary-market transactions. In addition, DraftKings owns and operates Vegas Sports Information Network (VSiN), a multi-platform broadcast and content company. DraftKings is committed to being a responsible steward of this new era in real-money gaming with a company-wide focus on responsible gaming and corporate social responsibility.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts

