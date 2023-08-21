Edible Garden Receives Notice of Allowance for US Patent for its Self-Watering Display; Underscores AgTech Leader’s Dedication to Sustainability

State-of-the-Art Technology Allows Retailers to Display Plants in Optimal Freshness Leading to Reduced Shrink and Better Product for Consumers





BELVIDERE, NJ, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its patent application for the Company’s proprietary Self-Watering Display, which is designed to provide an enhanced in-store plant display experience.



Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "Receiving this patent is a testament to our innovative capabilities. It also provides protection for our proprietary Self-Watering Display, which has already shown its value in extending shelf life, ensuring maximum freshness, and significantly reducing spoilage at retail locations. By integrating this state-of-the-art technology, retailers can confidently present their plants in optimal freshness, leading to reduced shrink and ultimately, a better product for consumers.”

“The self-watering display was first introduced at Meijer locations chain-wide. Due to its noteworthy success at Meijer, the way has been paved for a nationwide rollout with additional retail partners across our distribution network now actively incorporating the self-watering display into their stores. We are committed to leading the way in sustainable and efficient in-store plant presentation, ensuring that consumers across the country can experience the freshest, most vibrant plants on the market,” concluded Mr. Kras.

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated is a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb 2.0 patented (US No’s.: US 11,158,006 B1 and US 11,410,249 B2) software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company offers a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the success of implementing the GreenThumb 2.0 software, the Company’s ability to reduce its costs while meeting the needs of its customers, and performance as a public company. The words “believe,” “expect,” “aims,” “may,” “opportunity,” “potential,” “seeking,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions, the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives, and other factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Act Commission, including the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

Investor Contacts:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

212-671-1020

EDBL@crescendo-ir.com

