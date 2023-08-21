Submit Release
Infinera to Present at the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit on August 23, 2023

SAN JOSE, Calif, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that Infinera executives will participate in a fireside chat at the Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit this week.

Rosenblatt Virtual Technology Summit
Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Presentation: 4pm ET/1PM PT
Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Nancy Erba, CFO; Amitabh Passi, Head of Investor Relations
Webcast: investors.infinera.com and click on “Events”

Contacts:

Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation. 


Primary Logo

