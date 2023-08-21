Submit Release
Embark on a Journey of Regeneration at "Regenerate" Exhibition by Blackdot Gallery

"Regenerate" Exhibition curated by Blackdot Gallery in London

Xuanbo Cao - Aquarium - Gentle Prison 1

Yiling Wu - Waves

Blackdot Gallery is delighted to announce its ongoing exhibition, "Regenerate," promising a captivating showcase of artistry and creativity.

LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackdot Gallery is delighted to announce its ongoing exhibition, "Regenerate," promising a captivating showcase of artistry and creativity. The exhibition is currently open to the public and runs from 15th August to 28th August 2023 at gallery@oxo, Oxo Tower Wharf, London SE1 9PH.

"Regenerate" delves into the themes of change and transformation, presenting a diverse array of art forms, including jewellery, painting, digital arts, prints, ceramics, photography and more. Each artist's distinctive perspective intertwines to create a thought-provoking and immersive experience.

This remarkable event features the works of talented artists, including Gene Chen, Haotian Dong & Dexin (Leah) Chen, Jill Lin, Linye Pan, Mudai, Panayiotis Panayi, Xuanbo Cao, Yi Jiun Hung and Yiling Wu. Together, their creations weave a tapestry of creativity, designed to inspire and provoke contemplation.

With a dedication to nurturing emerging talent, Blackdot Gallery takes pride in providing a platform that fosters the artistic community. The "Regenerate" exhibition showcases the depth and diversity of art, offering a world of possibilities for art enthusiasts and collectors.

Join us in exploring the enchanting world of "Regenerate" and immerse yourself in the artistic journey crafted by these exceptional artists. Admission is free, and the exhibition is open to all.

For more information about "Regenerate" and our featured artists, please visit www.blackdotgallery.com/regenerate.

Sara Chan
Blackdot Gallery
info@blackdotgallery.com

