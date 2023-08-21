AGF Investments Launches AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund

New offering available as a mutual fund with an ETF series option

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGF Investments Inc. (AGF Investments) (TSX:AGF.B) today announced that it is expanding its line-up with the launch of AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund, which effective today is available as a mutual fund with an ETF series option.



Fund Fund Series Available ETF Series Ticker Risk Rating AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund Series F AENU (NEO Exchange) Medium





“This fund seeks to provide investors long-term capital appreciation while mitigating volatility and generating consistent income through the use of a dynamic option overlay strategy,” said Karrie Van Belle, Chief Marketing & Innovation Officer, AGF Investments. “Further, as we take a more vehicle agnostic approach, this is the first in a series of strategies we expect to launch, allowing investors to access our capabilities in a mutual fund with ETF series.”



AGF Enhanced U.S. Equity Income Fund provides exposure to a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying U.S. equity securities combined with an actively managed option writing strategy that seeks to provide enhanced income potential and mitigate volatility. The fund will pay a tax-efficient, fixed monthly distribution.

In the future, AGF Investments intends to expand its ETF series line-up and expects to initially list ETF series later this fall of its existing mutual funds AGF Total Return Bond Fund, AGF Global Real Assets Fund and AGF U.S. Small Mid Cap Fund.

About AGF Management Limited

Founded in 1957, AGF Management Limited (AGF) is an independent and globally diverse asset management firm. Our companies deliver excellence in investing in the public and private markets through three distinct business lines: AGF Investments, AGF Private Capital and AGF Private Wealth.

AGF brings a disciplined approach focused on providing an exceptional client experience and incorporating sound responsible and sustainable practices across its businesses. The firm’s collective investment solutions, driven by its fundamental, quantitative and private investing capabilities, extends globally to a wide range of clients, from financial advisors and their clients to high-net worth and institutional investors including pension plans, corporate plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations.

Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, AGF has investment operations and client servicing teams on the ground in North America and Europe. With over $42 billion in total assets under management and fee-earning assets, AGF serves more than 800,000 investors. AGF trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol AGF.B.

About AGF Investments

AGF Investments is a group of wholly owned subsidiaries of AGF Management Limited, a Canadian reporting issuer. The subsidiaries included in AGF Investments are AGF Investments Inc. (AGFI), AGF Investments America Inc. (AGFA), AGF Investments LLC (AGFUS) and AGF International Advisors Company Limited (AGFIA). The term AGF Investments may refer to one or more of these subsidiaries or to all of them jointly. This term is used for convenience and does not precisely describe any of the separate companies, each of which manages its own affairs.

AGF Investments Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGF Management Limited and conducts the management and advisory of mutual funds in Canada.

This information is not intended to provide legal, accounting, tax, investment, financial, or other advice, and should not be relied upon for providing such advice. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

