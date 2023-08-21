Submit Release
News Search

There were 440 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,630 in the last 365 days.

Job opportunity from EU4Environment: Consultancy in Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystems in Eastern Partner countries

The EU4Environment is seeking a consultancy firm or a consortium of firms to provide analytical and advisory support to national counterparts in the Eastern Partnership countries.

The consultancy will focus on protecting biodiversity (the Emerald Network) and natural ecosystems through knowledge sharing, information exchange, and regional collaboration.

The tasks include developing a regional report, supporting knowledge sharing, disseminating analytics results, facilitating exchange of good practices, enhancing scientific knowledge, and raising awareness about the Emerald Network.

The ideal candidate should have expertise in biodiversity conservation, particularly Natura 2000 and the Emerald Network, as well as experience working in the EU and EU’s Eastern Partner countries.

The deadline for applications is 7 September.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Job opportunity from EU4Environment: Consultancy in Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystems in Eastern Partner countries

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more