Job opportunity from EU4Environment: Consultancy in Protecting Biodiversity and Ecosystems in Eastern Partner countries

The EU4Environment is seeking a consultancy firm or a consortium of firms to provide analytical and advisory support to national counterparts in the Eastern Partnership countries.

The consultancy will focus on protecting biodiversity (the Emerald Network) and natural ecosystems through knowledge sharing, information exchange, and regional collaboration.

The tasks include developing a regional report, supporting knowledge sharing, disseminating analytics results, facilitating exchange of good practices, enhancing scientific knowledge, and raising awareness about the Emerald Network.

The ideal candidate should have expertise in biodiversity conservation, particularly Natura 2000 and the Emerald Network, as well as experience working in the EU and EU’s Eastern Partner countries.

The deadline for applications is 7 September.

Find out more

Press release