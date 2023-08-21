Fresh Berries Market Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Fresh Berries Market Outlook
According to the report by Expert Market Research (EMR), the global fresh berries market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.60% between 2023 and 2028. Aided by the rising health consciousness globally and improvements in supply chains of fresh berries, the market is expected to grow significantly by 2028.
Berries, such as strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, and blackberries, are a rich source of vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants. These fruits are highly acclaimed for their potential health benefits, including improved digestion, enhanced immunity, and reduced risk of chronic diseases. Owing to these factors, berries are used extensively in various culinary applications, including salads, smoothies, desserts, and yogurt toppings. Apart from culinary applications, berries also find uses in cosmetic, pharmaceutical, and beverage industries.
The heightened consumer preference for nutrient-rich food is a key driver of the global fresh berries market growth. With rising health consciousness, there has been a significant shift towards balanced diets enriched with fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Berries, being an excellent source of essential nutrients, have been gaining immense popularity among health enthusiasts, leading to a surge in demand for fresh berries.
The growing usage of fresh berries in various industries is also propelling the fresh berries market expansion. In the cosmetics industry, berries are leveraged for their antioxidant properties and are included in numerous skincare products for anti-aging benefits. The pharmaceutical sector utilises berries for their medicinal properties, which are beneficial in treating a variety of ailments, including heart diseases and digestive issues. Additionally, the beverage industry is increasingly incorporating fresh berries in the production of juices, wines, and flavoured waters due to their refreshing taste and nutritional profile.
The increasing consumer inclination towards organic and non-genetically modified organisms (non-GMO) produce is another key factor augmenting the fresh berries market demand. Organic farming practices and non-GMO crops are gaining traction in the fresh berries market due to their environmental sustainability and perceived health benefits. Consequently, the demand for organic and non-GMO fresh berries is escalating, contributing to the fresh berries market expansion.
Moreover, the introduction of innovative berry varieties with improved taste, size, and shelf-life, along with the advancements in supply chain processes, is fostering the growth of the fresh berries market. These innovations not only enhance the consumer experience but also enable year-round availability of fresh berries, thereby boosting the fresh berries market demand.
Fresh Berries Market Segmentation
The market can be divided based on nature, type, distribution channel, and region.
Market Breakup by Nature
Organic
Conventional
Market Breakup by Type
Blueberry
Cranberry
Strawberry
Raspberry
Others
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
Online
Offline
Market Breakup by Region
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The EMR report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global fresh berries companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report by Expert Market Research are as follows:
Driscoll's, Inc.
Neufeld Farms
Naturipe Berry Growers, Inc.
Ardo NV
Welch’s Inc.
Hortifrut S.A.
Red Fruit & Co.
Taylor Farms Retail Group
Coop Cooperative
EDEKA Minden-Hannover Foundation & Co. KG
Others
