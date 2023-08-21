Dragonfly Energy to Report Second Quarter 2023 Earnings on August 21, 2023

Submit Release
RENO, Nev., Aug. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (“Dragonfly” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: DFLI), an industry leader in energy storage and producer of deep cycle lithium-ion storage batteries, today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after market close on Monday, August 21, 2023. The earnings press release will be followed by a conference call on August 21, 2023, hosted by members of the Dragonfly management team at 5:00 PM Eastern Time.  

Interested investors and other parties may access the live webcast via the link found here or through the Events and Presentations page within the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly’s website at https://investors.dragonflyenergy.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. The call can also be accessed live via telephone by dialing (888) 259-6580, or for international callers (416) 764-8624, and referencing Dragonfly Energy. Please log in to the webcast or dial in to the call at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the event.

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events and Presentations page on the Investor Relations section of Dragonfly’s website, along with the earnings press release.

About Dragonfly
Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: DFLI) headquartered in Reno, Nevada, is a leading supplier of deep cycle lithium-ion batteries. Dragonfly’s research and development initiatives are revolutionizing the energy storage industry through innovative technologies and manufacturing processes. Today, Dragonfly’s non-toxic deep cycle lithium-ion batteries are displacing lead-acid batteries across a wide range of end-markets, including RVs, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. Dragonfly is also focused on delivering an energy storage solution to enable a more sustainable and reliable smart grid through the future deployment of the Company’s proprietary and patented solid-state cell technology. To learn more, visit www.dragonflyenergy.com/investors.

