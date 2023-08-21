Revolutionizing Healthcare: Mobile Health (mHealth) App Market to reach $32.48 billion by 2028
The mobile health (mHealth) app market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 23.92%, reaching US$32.477 billion in 2028 from US$7.238 billion in 2021.
mHealth apps have gained significant popularity in recent years owing to the widespread adoption of mobile technology coupled with the rising demand for accessible and convenient healthcare solutions.”NOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the mobile health (mHealth) app market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23.92% between 2021 and 2028 to reach US$32.477 billion by 2028.
The prime factors propelling the mobile health app market growth include the growing burden of chronic diseases, increased interest in health and fitness, expanding internet and smartphone usage, and product innovations.
A mobile health app refers to a software application designed to provide health-related services, information, or tools through mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. These apps have gained significant popularity and prominence in recent years due to the widespread adoption of mobile technology and the increasing demand for accessible and convenient healthcare solutions.
Various collaborations and technological advancements are driving the mobile health (mHealth) app market. For instance, in August 2022, Sanford Health developed a virtual care center to provide a network of online clinics and telehealth services for those who lack sufficient access to treatment in rural areas that are frequently ignored. Rural residents face various challenges in receiving care, including long distances between patient homes and clinic locations. Sanford Health is constructing a 60,000-square-foot virtual care center with telemedicine workstations to solve this issue.
The mobile health app market is segmented into women’s health, weight loss, personal health records, and others based on the type. Weight loss apps are driven by the growing emphasis on fitness and healthy lifestyles. The global interest in fitness and weight management due to the increasing prevalence of obesity has fueled the growth of this segment. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 2.8 million individuals die annually due to obesity. Furthermore, there is a growing concern regarding the increase in childhood obesity, emphasizing the necessity for effective weight management strategies. For instance, in the year 2020, WHO reported that nearly 39 million children below the age of 5 were grappling with obesity.
The mobile health market is segmented into wellness & fitness, remote monitoring, diagnosis & consultation, and others, based on the services. The remote monitoring segment is experiencing significant growth owing to several factors such as technological advancements, convenience and accessibility, growth of telemedicine and virtual care. For instance, Kaiser Permanente and Medical partnered together in August 2022 to introduce a ground-breaking program in the field of mobile healthcare app services. The new alliance offers remote healthcare services to underserved people across the US's Pacific Northwest.
According to geographical segmentation, North America holds a sizable share of the mobile health app market owing to the increasing elderly population together with rising chronic illness incidences, expanding use of smartphones, and rising internet usage. For instance, as per the CIA's data, the United States is at the forefront globally with approximately 7,000 internet service providers, and over 90% of the American population has internet accessibility. Moreover, various initiatives are taken by institutes and governments to boost market expansion. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in December 2022, the renowned Interactive Tool for Mobile Health Apps has undergone an update by several entities, including the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the HHS Office for Civil Rights (OCR), the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
The research study includes coverage of Johnson and Johnson, Omron, Airstrip, Philips, Qualcomm, Medtronic Plc, Alivcor inc, iHealth Lab Inc., OSP Labs, Teladoc Health Inc., and My Mhealth Limited among other significant market players in the mobile health app market.
The mobile health app market analytics report segments the market as follows:
• By Type
o Women’s Health
o Weight Loss
o Personal Health Record
o Others
• By Service
o Wellness and Fitness
o Remote Monitoring
o Diagnosis and Consultation
o Others
• By Geography
o North America
• USA
• Canada
• Mexico
o South America
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Others
o Europe
• United Kingdom
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Others
o Middle East and Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Others
o Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Indonesia
• Thailand
• Others
