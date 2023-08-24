Pop Pioneer Anthena Releases Her Incredible New Single The Glory to Freedom

Submit Release
Track Title: The Glory to Freedom Genre: Pop Launch Date: Out Now! ISRC Code: CZDE92300001

CZECH REPUBLIC, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Athena was born in Algiers, the capital of Algeria. She grew up in a neighbourhood that can be compared to the Bronx, and it taught her a great deal about people and life.

Ever since she was a little girl, her biggest dream has been to become a singer. However, for almost all of her life, her family tried their best to discourage and beat that dream down. Then, she woke up as Athena...

Athena is a goddess of war and wisdom. And she'd like the goodness to win, at least sometimes! And to win the war, the goodness desperately needs wisdom.

Athena is not trying to solve religious, or political problems or to blame 'the system'. The target of her spear is the human character. So, she's going to sing what she feels others are unable to say.

Athena says "The Glory to Freedom celebrates the triumph of internal freedom, which represents the highest level of the free human mind. Because, if we are not free in our minds, we are losing our lives, regardless of whether physical slavery has been banned or not".

This song can be a lighthouse for people who have escaped from any oppressive system like brainwashing sects, religions, or even families with tight rules and they found themselves lost, or anyone who simply wishes to develop themselves.

Well, good people, from the bottom of her heart, Athena truly hopes you enjoy The Glory to Freedom.

