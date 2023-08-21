Submit Release
It's My Dream from acclaimed Scottish singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Iain MacDonald

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Iain MacDonald was originally a songwriter with manufactured chart-topping band Johnny Hates Jazz, who had a number one album in the UK and 9 countries in Europe.

Following on from this success, Iain signed an exclusive publishing deal with Abba music publishers Bocu Music.

Over the years, Iain has been involved with many top 40 hits in the UK as well as writing instrumental sync music.

Professionally, Iain has been more comfortable running a studio, independent labels, management, production and touring, and has worked freelance for Polydor Records.

Although Iain was predominately writing and programming pop and dance music, his guitars and amps were never far from hand for a noodling session, rock being his main influence since young.

Iain is now enjoying what he loves; writing, singing, releasing and performing his songs, shifting between rock, alternative and acoustic rock - with some of the songs having a slight pop influence.

During COP26 Glasgow, Iain performed his rock song Salamander Sky which is a song about climate change at the community stage. Coincidentally, the stage was waterlogged with heavy rain and Iain moved on to the grass to perform his songs.

Iain tends to perform live at organised climate protests as well as other off the radar events.

Contact Iain MacDonald at iaininm@aol.com and please mention Radio Pluggers!

