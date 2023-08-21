Results of survey on manpower needs and wages for the 2nd quarter of 2023 - Gaming sector

MACAU, August 21 - The Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) released survey results of Manpower Needs and Wages of the Gaming Sector for the second quarter of 2023. Survey coverage excludes junket promoters and junket associates.

At the end of the second quarter of 2023, there were 51,693 full-time employees in the Gaming Sector, a decrease of 1,899 year-on-year. Among them, dealers totalled 23,675, down by 418 year-on-year.

In June 2023, average earnings (excluding irregular remuneration) of full-time employees in the Gaming Sector were MOP24,730, up by 6.3% year-on-year. Average earnings of dealers rose by 5.0% to MOP20,330.

At the end of the second quarter, there were 113 job vacancies in the Gaming Sector, an increase of 94 year-on-year.

In terms of recruitment prerequisites, 69.0% required work experience and 64.6% required just senior secondary education or lower; meanwhile, requirement for knowledge of Mandarin and English stood at 81.4% and 57.5% respectively.

In the second quarter, number of new recruits and employees leaving employment totalled 986 and 1,220 respectively. The employee recruitment rate (1.9%) and the employee turnover rate (2.4%) increased by 1.6 and 0.9 percentage points respectively, and the job vacancy rate was 0.2; the figures indicated that the manpower situation of the Gaming Sector was relatively stable.