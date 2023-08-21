Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Metal Finishing Chemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s metal finishing chemicals market forecast, the metal finishing chemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $15.63 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the metal finishing chemicals market industry is due to the increasing sales of automobiles worldwide. North America region is expected to hold the largest metal finishing chemicals market share. Major metal finishing chemicals companies include McGean-Rocho Inc., Atotech Deutschland GmbH, Advanced Chemical Company, Asterion LLC.

Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Segments
● By Type: Plating Chemicals, Cleaning Chemicals, Conversion Coating, Proprietary Chemicals, Other Types
● By Material: Zinc, Nickel, Chrome, Copper, Gold, Silver, Platinum, Other Materials
● By Process: Electroplating, Chemical and Electro-chemical Conversion, Electroless Plating, Other Process
● By End-Use Industry: Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Industrial Machinery, Construction, Aerospace and Defense, Other End Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

The metal finishing chemicals are used for electroplating or treating metal parts. Metal finishing chemicals are used to form a thin coating on metals for enhancing their appearance, increasing marketability, enhancing corrosion and wear resistance, adding value, and improving the function or performance of the product. The common chemicals used as metal finishing chemicals are chromic acid, ammonia, hydrochloric acid, nitric acid, hydrofluoric acid, sulfuric acid, phosphoric acid, and sodium hydroxide.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Metal Finishing Chemicals Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Metal Finishing Chemicals Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence company which excels in company, market and consumer research. It has over 300+ research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology. Our management are former Directors of Thomson Reuters, GlobalData and Morgan Stanley and each have more than 20 years of varied business research experience. They have delivered hundreds of research projects to the senior management of some of the world’s largest organizations. Clients include a range of blue chip companies in the fields of manufacturing, technology and healthcare and others from across the world. Our Consultants have masters qualifications from top institutes and include MBAs, MSCs, CFAs and CAs. TBRC Consultants are qualified by the Market Research Society in research practices, techniques, and ethics.

