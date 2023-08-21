Foreign food seeks to win over tastes of Vietnamese people

VIETNAM, August 21 - HCM CITY/ HÀ NỘI — Through large distribution and retail systems in HCM City, industry associations have launched many typical products from foreign countries to promote and expand the consumption of goods in Việt Nam.

Recently, the USA Poultry and Egg Export Council (USAPEEC) has co-ordinated with MM Mega Market Việt Nam to organise a cooking contest with American chicken, because the demand for American chicken in Việt Nam is increasing every year.

Đặng Đông Phương, the representative of USAPEEC, said that currently, American chickens exported to Việt Nam mainly go to service chains such as industrial kitchens, restaurants, and school canteens.

Vietnamese chickens are fresh, serving daily Vietnamese meals. Therefore, American businesses want to promote their products and chicken exports to the Vietnamese market.

The central system of MM Mega Market currently mainly distributes frozen American chicken thighs, with prices ranging from VNĐ40,000 to 45,000 per kilo.

In addition, the US is the second largest soybean supplier to Việt Nam, accounting for 32.3 per cent, mainly serving the animal feed and raw materials processing industry in Việt Nam.

Besides, Korean cuisine is no longer strange to Vietnamese people. Taking advantage of this, CJ Foods Việt Nam Company, with the brand name Bibigo, has launched the campaign "Korean" bus to introduce the taste of Korean cuisine to young people in Việt Nam.

Accordingly, the programme went through 162 points in 11 provinces and cities across the country in three months, until November 10, with the destinations being traditional markets, night markets, residential areas and universities.

At the stops, consumers will have the opportunity to enjoy mandu, kimchi, tokbokki, seaweed, which helps users fully enjoy the taste of South Korea.

Roh Woong Ho, General Director of CJ Foods Việt Nam, said that CJ Foods Việt Nam would continue to invest in improving technology, closely following the needs of enjoying food such as eating style, taste and suitable price to the conditions of Vietnamese consumers.

Not to be left out, the high-end supermarket Finelife, a retail brand belonging to the Saigon Co.op, is also organising an "Imported Fair at Finelife Urban Hill Supermarket" until August 23.

The festival introduces to customers more than 1,000 items of fruit, seafood, pork, beef, canned food, cold meat, and wine imported from many countries around the world, such as the US, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea, Japan, and Thailand.

Ngô Triều Dương, Director of Finelife supermarket, shared with Tạp chí Kinh tế Việt Nam (VnEconomy - Vietnam Economic Times) that consumers would experience "unique" Asian and European dishes.

Commercial and service activities in HCM City continue to be bustling with a series of promotional programmes.

This has contributed to an increase in aggregate demand in the retail market. Along with that, the concentrated promotion programme Shopping Season 2023 also contributes to stimulating the purchasing power of people and visitors to the city.

Data from the General Statistics Office of HCM City shows that the total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the city last month reached VNĐ103.8 trillion ($4.3 billion), up 4.3 per cent over the previous month and increasing 11.7 per cent year-on-year.

Total retail sales of consumer goods and services reached VNĐ660 trillion in the seven months, up 6.9 per cent year-on-year. — VNS