Facade System Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Facade System Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s facade system market forecast, the facade system market size is predicted to reach a value of $494.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.1 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the facade system market industry is due to the increase in non-residential construction and infrastructural activities. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest facade system market share. Major facade system companies include Etex Group, Georgia-Pacific LLC, James Hardie Industries PLC, Kingspan PLC, Knauf, Louisiana Pacific Corporation.
Facade System Market Segments
● By Material Type: Wood, Metal, Glass, Ceramic, Concrete
● By Type: EIFS, Curtain Wall, Siding, Cladding
● By End-User: Residential, Commercial, Industrial
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Façade systems consist of building envelope components that provide weather resistance and thermal, acoustic, and fire resistance, as well as structural components that give lateral and vertical resistance to wind and other forces. Façade systems are available in multiple colours and designs, and they support minimising the load on supporting structures of the building.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Facade System Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Facade System Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
