President of Belgian Senate arrives in Hà Nội, starting official visit to Việt Nam

VIETNAM, August 21 -

HÀ NỘI – President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose arrived in Hà Nội on August 21 morning, starting her official visit to Việt Nam from August 21 to 25, 2023.

The visit is made at the invitation of Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ.

Since Việt Nam and Belgium established diplomatic relations in 1973, the traditional friendship and good cooperation between the two countries have continued to develop positively.

President of the Belgian Senate Stephanie D'Hose is the highest-ranking Belgian politician to visit Việt Nam in 2023, the year the two countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023) and five years of their strategic partnership in agriculture.

The visit demonstrates the importance that Belgian leaders attached to the relations with Việt Nam.

The visit aims to promote economic, trade, and investment cooperation between the two countries as well as the cooperation between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Parliament of Belgium; and strengthen coordination between the two countries at multilateral forums such as the United Nations, regional and international inter-parliamentary organisations. VNS