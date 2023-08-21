Medical Refrigerators Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Refrigerators Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical refrigerators market forecast, the medical refrigerators market size is predicted to reach a value of $5.8 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 7.0% through the forecast period.

The rising demand for storing biological products, blood samples, blood reagents, vaccines, DNA samples, and other chemicals is propelling the medical refrigerator market demand. North America is expected to hold the largest medical refrigerators market share. Major medical refrigerators market leaders include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Blue Star Limited, Haier Biomedical, Helmer Scientific Inc., Vestfrost Solutions, Zhongke Meiling Cyrogenics Company Limited, Philips Kirsch GmbH, LEC Medical, Panasonic, Froilabo SAS, LabRepCo LLC, Aucma, Standex International Corporation, Godrej Group, Fiochetti.

Medical Refrigerators Market Segments
1) By Product Type: Blood Bank Refrigerator And Plasma Freezer, Laboratory Refrigerator And Freezer, Pharmacy Refrigerator And Freezer, Chromatography Refrigerator And Freezer, Enzyme Refrigerator And Freezer, Ultra-Low-Temperature freezers, Cryogenic Storage Systems
2) By Design Type: Explosive-Proof Refirgerators, Undercounter Medical Refrigerators, Countertop Medical Refrigerators, Flammable Material Storage Refrigerators
3) By Temperature Control Range: Between 2 °C and 8 °C, Between 0 °C and -40 °C, and Under -40 °C
4) By Volume: Below 50 Litres, 50-200 Litres, 200-400 Litres, 400-600 Litres, More Than 600 Litres
5) By End-User: Blood Banks, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospital and Pharmacies, Research Institutes, Medical And Diagnostic Centres

These types of refrigerators are electronic equipment that are used for storing a variety of samples cool-safe. These are used to store vaccines and biological samples including blood, blood derivatives, biological reagents, vaccines, pharmaceuticals, flammable chemicals, ribonucleic acid (RBA), and deoxyribonucleic acid (DRA) (DNA).

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Medical Refrigerators Market Trends And Strategies
4. Medical Refrigerators Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Medical Refrigerators Market Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

