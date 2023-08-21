MFAET pays condolences following passing of Honorary Consul of France to Solomon Islands.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade of Solomon Islands presented its compliments to the Embassy of France in Vanuatu and has the honor to inform the latter with great sadness of the sudden passing of the late Mr Robert Bochman, Honorary Consul of France to Solomon Islands at the National Referral Hospital in Honiara on Sunday, 13th of August 2023.

The late Robert Bochman was an exceptional individual with great leadership who was fully dedicated in his role as Honorary Consul of France. Upon taking the role in March 2022, the late Honorary Consul was committed not only in promoting the interest of France in Solomon Islands but worked tirelessly to ensure that both countries relations remain strong.

He had gained respect and admiration from the Solomon Islands government and those who have interacted with him for his sheer tenacity and determination in the roles he had undertook to have this country flourish and develop. The passing on of Honorary Consul Bochman has left a vacuum in our diplomatic engagement and work with the Ministry. His death was not only a huge loss to his family, Bred Bank and the Government of France but also for the Government of Solomon Islands due to his vast dedication and contribution to the Country.

In this regard, on behalf of the Government of Solomon Islands, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade wishes to convey its heartfelt condolences and prayers to the immediate family, relative and work colleagues of the late Honorary Consul Robert Bochman and the Government of France at this time of bereavement.

A funeral mass was held today at the Holy Cross Cathedral.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE