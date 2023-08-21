Legendary Tech Journalist Debuts EP "House of the Head," a Fusion of Electronica, Worldbeat, Jazz, and Orchestral Music
From Award-Winning Tech Leader to Music Innovator: David Gewirtz Releases 'House of the Head' EP, Fusing Global Sounds
For decades,I’ve been living and working in my own House of the Head, the world of technology, analysis, and coding. It’s a pleasure to now be able to share some of my heart and soul.”SALEM, OREGON, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- David Gewirtz, a renowned journalist, presidential scholar, and pioneering computer scientist, has announced the release of his debut EP, "House of the Head." This exciting new musical project showcases Gewirtz's innovative and genre-bending approach to music, blending elements of electronica, worldbeat, jazz, and orchestral music. It is available on all the major streaming services.
The EP contains three electrifying tracks:
• House of the Head - A pulsating rhythm with electronic textures that lay the foundation for a multicultural musical experience.
• Dawn Break - A blend of sophisticated harmonies and improvisation, infusing the music with complexity and freedom.
• Pursuit of Happiness - A grand orchestral arrangement that adds a cinematic quality, reflecting David's experience in large-scale projects and collaborations.
Gewirtz’s diverse background in technology, education, and global outreach has deeply influenced his approach to music. His work in digital lifestyles informs the electronica elements, while his commitment to global outreach is reflected in the multicultural influences of worldbeat. The intricate harmonies and improvisations of jazz are a testament to his analytical mind, honed by years of writing and advising on complex topics.
“For decades,” says Gewirtz, “I’ve been living and working in my own House of the Head, the world of technology, analysis, and coding. It’s a pleasure to now be able to share some of my heart and soul. This really is a golden age for indie music.”
David Gewirtz is the author of world-changing books on improving White House IT security, reinvigorating America’s role in the global economy, and reinventing business. He has also been featured in The History Channel special "The President's Book of Secrets," and is considered one of America's foremost cybersecurity experts. Now, he has managed to carve out a unique space in the world of melody and rhythm. His compositions, like his career, defy traditional labels and boundaries, offering listeners a unique and captivating experience.
David's auditory creations are a testament to his versatility and creativity. As he continues to build on the tonal trends introduced with House of the Head, enthusiasts can anticipate more genre-bending tunes and innovative explorations in musical entertainment.
