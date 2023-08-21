A New Era Unveiled: GWM POER Achieves Half a Million Unit Milestone
EINPresswire.com/ -- GWM POER brand celebrated a significant milestone as it reached the production of its 500,000th vehicle at the GWM Chongqing Smart Factory.
The 500,000th vehicle rolling off the production line is the off-road GWM POER special Everest Edition - a tribute to this remarkable achievement. The initial release will be capped at 818 units total.
During the celebratory event, Haobao Zhang, general manager of GWM Pickup Brand, underlined the significance of the 2023 "Everest Edition." Designed as a limited model, this edition commemorates the production of GWM POER brand's 500,000th vehicle. The vehicle's foundation rests on GWM’s intelligent professional off-road TANK Platform, boasting outstanding off-road capabilities that are sure to captivate enthusiasts.
In 2020, the GWM POER made an indelible mark by playing a momentous role in the Mount Everest altitude measurement expedition. Under high-altitude and low-temperature conditions, GWM POER has performed exceptionally well in completing the mission. It not only reached unparalleled altitudes but also displayed its unparalleled performance and capabilities in full glory.
Since its international debut in 1997, GWM pickup has expanded its footprint across more than 50 countries, spanning four continents. The year 2019 witnessed the introduction of the GWM POER brand, a sub-brand of GWM pickup category. Within an astonishingly short span of 100 days, the production escalated from the first unit to the 10,000th unit.
Upon entering the market, both the GWM POER and the GWM POER KINGKONG made and indelible impressions, securing significant market recognition. The GWM POER brand emerged as a driving force behind the expansion of the global pickup market.
As the brand marks its fourth anniversary, the GWM POER brand achieves another milestone, with its cumulative production crossing the half-million mark. This achievement is accompanied by countless honors, such as Best Pickup of the Year awards in Australia, South America, and South Africa, as well as being the first Chinese brand to attain a five-star safety rating under new standard of Australia's ANCAP. These accomplishments underscore not only the strength of the GWM POER brand but also of GWM as a whole.
Looking ahead, GWM POER brand is poised to fortify its vehicle lineup with innovative technologies, promising more surprises for consumers. The brand's commitment to environmentally-friendly solutions is evident with the introduction of the POER Shanhai PHEV/HEV versions for the Chinese market, highlighting a resolute dedication to eco-conscious travel. Additionally, a significant milestone looms as the POER Shanhai is set to debut in Australia in November this year.
