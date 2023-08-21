Medical Aesthetics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Medical Aesthetics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s medical aesthetics market forecast, the medical aesthetics market size is predicted to reach a value of $17.88 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 12.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the medical aesthetics market industry is due to the growing adoption of minimally invasive and non-invasive aesthetic procedures. North America region is expected to hold the largest medical aesthetics market share. Major medical aesthetics companies include Galderma S.A., Alma Lasers Ltd., Merz Pharma GmbH and Co KGaA, Cynosure LLC, Fotona d.o.o., Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Medical Aesthetics Market Segments

● By Product: Facial Aesthetic Products, Body Contouring Devices, Cosmetic Implants, Hair Removal Devices, Skin Aesthetic Devices, Tattoo Removal Devices, Thread Lift Products, Physician-dispensed Cosmeceuticals and Skin Lighteners, Physician-dispensed Eyelash Products, Nail Treatment Laser Devices

● By Technology: Invasive, Non-Invasive, Minimally Invasive, Other Technologies

● By Distribution Channel: Direct Tender, Retail

● By Application: Anti-Aging and Wrinkles, Facial and Skin Rejuvenation, Breast Enhancement, Body Shaping and Cellulite, Tattoo Removal, Vascular Lesions, Psoriasis and Vitiligo, Other Applications

● By End User: Clinics, Hospitals, and Medical Spas, Beauty Centers, Home Care

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Medical aesthetics refers to the umbrella term for several medically guided cosmetic procedures. Treatment options include laser procedures, wrinkle-reduction procedures, fillers, chemical peels, and hair transplants.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Medical Aesthetics Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Medical Aesthetics Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

