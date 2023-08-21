Working visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to Hungary

21/08/2023

On August 20, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov left for a working visit to Hungary to participate in the celebrations of the World Championship in Athletics held in Budapest, as well as the country's national holiday - St.Stephen's Day.

This visit of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, undertaken at the invitation of the Hungarian Prime Minister, is another effective step towards the progressive development of a constructive interstate dialogue, which in the modern era has been given a new impetus and content.

Having made a flight to Budapest, the presidential airliner landed at the capital's Ferenc Liszt International Airport. Here, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov was received by officials.

Then the head of the Turkmen state proceeded to the residence of the Prime Minister of Hungary. Here, at the main entrance, the head of the Hungarian Government Viktor Orban cordially greeted the distinguished guest.

After the traditional joint photographing against the background of the State flags of Turkmenistan and Hungary, a meeting was held between President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Viktor Orban, which was held in an expanded format, with the participation of representatives of the delegations of the two countries.

Once again welcoming the distinguished guest, the head of the Hungarian Government thanked the head of the Turkmen state for accepting the invitation to visit Budapest. Taking the opportunity, the head of the Hungarian Government conveyed greetings and best wishes to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Expressing gratitude for the invitation to visit Hungary to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the National Holiday - St.Stephen's Day and the World Championship in Athletics, as well as for the warm welcome, the head of the Turkmen state congratulated Prime Minister Viktor Orban and in his person all the people of the friendly countries with these significant events.

Expressing his best wishes in this regard, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov conveyed heartfelt greetings and a congratulatory Message from the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov to the head of the Hungarian Government.

In continuation of the meeting, energy was named among the key priority areas for the mutual application of efforts. In this context, it was noted that the European vector has been and remains one of the priorities for our state, which is always ready for effective cooperation with foreign partners, both on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

Among other promising vectors of cooperation, transport, industry, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, and a number of other industries were identified.

Along with this, great importance is attached to the deepening of the Turkmen-Hungarian humanitarian ties. In this aspect, the stimulation of mutually beneficial contacts in the field of sports will also contribute to the enrichment of the content of traditional bilateral relations.

The commitment of Turkmenistan and Hungary to a constructive partnership within the framework of authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN, was confirmed.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed confidence in the further successful development of a fruitful interstate dialogue, addressing the wishes of well-being and prosperity to the peoples of both countries.

In the afternoon, the head of Turkmenistan proceeded to the National Athletics Center. On the arena of the new sports complex built on the eastern bank of the Danube, these days the 19th World Championship in Athletics is being held - a sport that is very popular on the planet.

The competition, which started on August 19, brought together more than 2,000 athletes from 200 countries. The capital of Hungary, Budapest, hosts the World Championship in Athletics for the first time. This is the 19th tournament organized under the auspices of World Athletics.

Upon arrival at the National Athletics Center of Budapest, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov was again warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Here, the head of Turkmenistan, together with other distinguished guests, became a spectator of one of the most exciting competitions - the final race for 100 meters among men. At world championships and the Olympic Games, the strongest athletes of the planet compete for the title of champion in the finals of the 100-meter race.

On behalf of the Hungarian side, a solemn reception was given for distinguished guests on the occasion of the National holiday of Hungary - St.Stephen's Day, annually celebrated on August 20.