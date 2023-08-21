Global Electric Wheelchair Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Electric Wheelchair Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s electric wheelchair market forecast, the electric wheelchair market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.93 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 13.5 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the electric wheelchair market industry is due to the increase in the incidence of spinal deformities. North America region is expected to hold the largest electric wheelchair market share. Major electric wheelchair companies include OttoBock Healthcare GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Pride Mobility Products Corp., Permobil AB, Sunrise Medical Limited.

Electric Wheelchair Market Segments

● By Modality: Rear Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Four Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Front Wheel Drive Electric Wheelchair, Self Balancing Wheelchair, Standing Electric Wheelchair, Remote Control

● By Category: Adults, Pediatric

● By Age Group: Greater Than 60 years, 21 to Less Than 60 years, Less Than 20 years

● By Application: Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres, Rehabilitation Centres, Other Applications

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.



An electric wheelchair refers to a seating surface with wheels affixed to them that is propelled by an electrically based power source, mainly motors and batteries. They are suitable for all age groups and are available in various sizes and heights. It is mainly used to move from one place to another by individuals having medical conditions or those who face difficulty in walking.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Electric Wheelchair Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Electric Wheelchair Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

