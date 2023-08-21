Global ECG Devices Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.4% Rate Through The Forecast Period

ECG Devices Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “ECG Devices Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s ECG devices market forecast, the ECG devices market size is predicted to reach a value of $7.89 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.4 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the ECG devices market industry is due to the increase in incidence of cardiovascular diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest ECG devices market share. Major ECG devices companies include GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spacelabs Healthcare, CardioNet Inc., Schiller AG, Nihon Kohden Corporation.

ECG Devices Market Segments

● By Product: Monitoring ECG Systems, Diagnostic ECG Systems

● By Technology: Portable ECG Systems, Wireless ECG Systems

● By Lead Type: Single Lead ECG, 3-6 Lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG

● By End User: Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Other End-Users

● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

An ECG (electrocardiogram) is a process of recording the signal from the heart to monitor heart function for the detection of any heart health problems. These devices are used for diagnostic purposes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. ECG Devices Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

