Industrial Gloves Market Size, Share Analysis, Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Industrial Gloves Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the industrial gloves market size is predicted to reach $24.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.6%.

The growth in the industrial gloves market industry is due to the growing healthcare and food processing industries. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest industrial gloves market share. Major industrial gloves manufacturers include Ansell Limited, Careplus Group Berhad, Globus Group, Hartalega Holdings BHD, Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial Gloves Market Segments

• By Product: Reusable Gloves, Disposable Gloves

• By Material Type: Natural Rubber Gloves, Nitrile Gloves, Vinyl Gloves, Neoprene Gloves, Polyethylene Gloves, Other Material Types (PVC, Leather Gloves)

• By End-Use: Pharmaceuticals, Automotive and Transportation, Food, Oil and Gas, Mining, Chemicals, Other End-Uses (Pulp and Paper, Metal fabrication)

• By Geography: The global industrial gloves market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Industrial gloves refer to the gloves for the protection of workers working in a factory. They are used to protect the hands while using heavy machinery, tools, and devices, as well as strong chemicals for mild heat resistance, high abrasion resistance, and non-slip coating for better grip, comfort, durability, and protection from cuts, burns, chemicals, and other hazards.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Industrial Gloves Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Industrial Gloves Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

