Global Steel Roofing Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Statistics, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Steel Roofing Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the steel roofing market size is predicted to reach $4.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 1.7%.

The growth in the steel roofing market is due to increase in investments in the construction of residential buildings. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest steel roofing market share. Major players in the steel roofing market include Metal Sales Manufacturing Corporation, Jinhu Color Aluminum Group, Ideal Roofing Co Ltd., Reed’s Metals Inc., ATAS International Inc.

Steel Roofing Market Segments

• By Type: Color Coated Roofing Sheets, Galvanized Sheets, Curving Sheets, Tile Roof Sheets, Other Types

• By Construction Type: New Construction, Renovation

• By End User: Residential, Commercial, Agricultural, Industrial

• By Geography: The global steel roofing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A steel roof refers to a type of roofing system that is made up of steel pieces or tiles. Steel roofing is particularly engineered to last longer than any other roofing material. The installation of the steel roofs offers aesthetics, energy efficiency, and durability, and prevents leaks. The steel roofs can be recycled.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Steel Roofing Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

