Protein Supplements Market Size, Share, Industry Trends Report And Drivers For 2023-2032

Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Protein Supplements Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the protein supplements market size is predicted to reach $29.51 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.4%.

The growth in the protein supplements market is due to rise in customer preference for food supplements. North America region is expected to hold the largest protein supplements market share. Major players in the protein supplements market include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Glanbia PLC, ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), Amway Corporation, Herbalife International of America, Inc.

Protein Supplements Market Segments

• By Type: Protein Powder, Protein Bar, Ready to Drink

• By Source: Plant-based, Animal-based

• By Raw Material: Casein Protein Supplements, Whey Protein Supplements, Egg Protein Supplements, MPC Protein Supplements, Soy Protein Supplements

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Drug Stores

• By Geography: The global protein supplements market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein supplements refer to a nutritional supplement that contains protein and is intended to supplement the diet. A protein supplement helps in building muscle, repairing tissue, and producing enzymes and hormones. It also aids in weight loss and assists in toning of muscles for athletes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Protein Supplements Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

