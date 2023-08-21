Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Size, Share Report, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Non-Dairy Yogurt Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the non-dairy yogurt market size is predicted to reach $7.89 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 17.0%.

The growth in the non-dairy yogurt market is due to high lactose intolerant consumers. Western Europe region is expected to hold the largest non-dairy yogurt market share. Major players in the non-dairy yogurt market include Hain Celestial, Danone, General Mills Inc., Stonyfield Farm Inc., Daiya Foods Inc., Whitewave Foods Company Inc.

Non-Dairy Yogurt Market Segments

• By Product: Soy Yogurt, Almond Yogurt, Coconut Yogurt, Oats Yogurt, Rice Yogurt, Pea Yogurt

• By Form: Drinkable Yogurt, Spoonable Yogurt

• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets, Online Stores, Convenience Stores

• By Geography: The global non-dairy yogurt market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-dairy yogurt is usually a semi-solid food prepared from plant-based sources like coconut, cashew, and almonds. Weight loss, reduced inflammation, and an improved metabolic rate are all said to be among the health benefits of non-dairy yogurt.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

