Light Towers Market Size, Share, Opportunities, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032

Light Towers Global Market Report 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Light Towers Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the light towers market size is predicted to reach $4.59 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.0%.

The growth in the light towers market is due to increased infrastructure activities. North America region is expected to hold the largest light towers market share. Major light tower manufacturers include Generac Mobile Products, Terex Corporation, Doosan Portable Power, Wacker Neuson SE, Atlas Copco (India) Ltd.

Light Towers Market Segments

• By Product: Stationary, Mobile

• By Fuel Type: Solar/Hybrid, Diesel, Direct Power

• By Technology: Manual lifting, Hydraulic lifting

• By Lighting: Metal Halide, LED, Electric

• By End User: Oil & Gas, Mining, Construction, Events & Sports

• By Geography: The global light towers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Light towers are mobile equipment consisting of high-intensity electric lamps and masts, along with a trailer attached to it with a generator setup at the back to power the bulbs when insufficient artificial or natural light is present. In light towers, power is usually generated from diesel, solar energy, batteries, or hybrid methods to illuminate bulbs. Light towers are used in construction, infrastructure development, the oil and gas industry, mining, the military and defense, as well as in emergency and disaster relief.

