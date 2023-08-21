Digital Therapeutics Market Size, Share, Revenue Forecast, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Digital Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the digital therapeutics market size is predicted to reach $17.19 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 25.5%.

The growth in the digital therapeutics market is due to increase in use of smartphones and tablets, coupled with healthcare apps. North America region is expected to hold the largest digital therapeutics market share. Major players in the digital therapeutics market include Omada Health Inc., WellDoc Inc., 2Morrow Inc., Livongo Health, Propeller Health.

Digital Therapeutics Market Segments

• By Product: Software, Devices

• By Sales Channel: Business-To-Business (B2B), Business-To-Consumers (B2C)

• By Application: Preventive Applications, Treatment Or Care-Related Applications

• By Geography: The global digital therapeutics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Digital therapeutics (DTx) are the products that give evidence-based therapeutic treatments to patients through high-quality software applications in order to prevent, manage, or treat a medical ailment or disease.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

