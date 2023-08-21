St Albans Barracks / Arrest on Multiple Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2004878
TROOPER: C. Harkins
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: August 20th 2023 at 2242 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Fairfax
VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants
ACUSED: Micheal Sears
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax , Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On August 20th 2023 at 2033 hours members of Vermont State Police respond to a call for service in the town of Fairfax. Ultimately a residence of the household was identified as Micheal Sears. Sears was arrested for three outstanding warrants for home improvement fraud with a total bail amount of $33,500.00.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: August 21, 2023 at 1300 Hours
BAIL: $33,500.00
COURT: Franklin County District
MUG SHOT: N/A