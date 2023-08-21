Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Arrest on Multiple Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

 

 

 

CASE#: 23A2004878                  

TROOPER: C. Harkins

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: August 20th 2023 at 2242 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: East Road, Fairfax

VIOLATION: Arrest on Multiple Warrants

 

ACUSED: Micheal Sears

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairfax , Vermont

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On August 20th 2023 at 2033 hours members of Vermont State Police respond to a call for service in the town of Fairfax. Ultimately a residence of the household was identified as Micheal Sears. Sears was arrested for three outstanding warrants for home improvement fraud with a total bail amount of $33,500.00.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: August 21, 2023 at 1300 Hours

BAIL: $33,500.00

COURT: Franklin County District

MUG SHOT: N/A 

