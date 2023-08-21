Aerospace Robotics Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Growth Drivers For 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Aerospace Robotics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the aerospace robotics market size is predicted to reach $5.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.7%.
The growth in the aerospace robotics market is due to increase in commercial air traffic. North America region is expected to hold the largest aerospace robotics market share. Major players in the aerospace robotics market include Kuka AG, Abb Group, Fanuc Corporation, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
Aerospace Robotics Market Segments
• By Type: Articulated, Cartesian, Other Types
• By Application: Drilling, Welding, Painting, Inspection, Other Applications
• By Technology: Conventional, Collaborative
• By Component: Controller, Sensors, Drive, Arm Processor, End Effector
• By Payload: Small-Medium Payloads Robots, Large Payloads Robots, Extra Large Payloads Robots
• By Geography: The global aerospace robotics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Aerospace robotics refers to programmable machines that assist humans in the construction of aircraft engines, performing tasks such as drilling and painting airframes, among others. The aerospace robotics enhance the performance and productivity of predefined operations in the aerospace sector.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Aerospace Robotics Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
