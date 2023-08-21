Global Poultry Disinfectant Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Industry Trends, And Competitive Landscape

Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company's global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Poultry Disinfectant Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the poultry disinfectant market size is predicted to reach $6.06 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 9.0%.

The growth in the poultry disinfectant market is due to high prevalence of infectious livestock diseases. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest poultry disinfectant market share. Major players in the poultry disinfectant market include Neogen, GEA Group, Lanxess, Zoetis, Virox Technologies, CID LINES, Evans Vanodine.

Poultry Disinfectant Market Segments

• By Type: Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Phenolic Acids, Peracetic Acid, Quaternary Compounds, Chlorine, Chlorine Dioxide, Chlorohexidine, Glut-quat Mixes

• By Form: Powder, Liquid

• By Application: Chicken, Duck, Goose, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global poultry disinfectant market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Poultry disinfectants refer to chemical agents in poultry houses, which also aid in the control of disease outbreaks in poultry and the disinfection of the premises at the end of the process. Poultry disinfectant is used for protecting poultry from infection and preventing disease transfer to people by the elimination of viruses, bacteria, fungus, and other pathogens in poultry production facilities and animal veterinarian clinics.

