Omega-3 Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, And Trends Forecast For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Omega-3 Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the omega-3 market size is predicted to reach $4.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.3%.
The growth in the omega-3 market is due to growing demand for immunity-boosting dietary supplements. North America region is expected to hold the largest omega-3 market share. Major players in the omega-3 market include Royal DSM NV, BASF SE, Lonza, Epax, Croda International PLC., Golden Omegas.
Omega-3 Market Segments
• By Type: Alpha-Linolenic Acid (ALA), Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA)
• By Source: Plant Source, Vegetable Oil, Nuts and Seeds, Soy, Marine Source, Other Sources
• By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Pharmacies and Drug Stores, Online Retailers, Other Distribution Channels
• By Application: Supplements & Functional Foods, Pharmaceuticals, Infant Formula, Animal Feed & Pet Food, Other Applications
• By Geography: The global omega-3 market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The omega 3 refer to the sort of fatty acids that play an important role in the human body. Omega 3 is available in fatty fish, fish oils, flax seeds, chia seeds, linseed oil, and walnuts. It provides a variety of health benefits like lower blood pressure, reduce triglycerides, slowing the event of plaque within the arteries, reducing the prospect of abnormal cardiac rhythm, reducing the likelihood of coronary failure and stroke, and lessening the possibility of sudden cardiac death in people with a heart condition.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Omega-3 Market Trends And Strategies
4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Omega-3 Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
