Elevated Living's On-Demand Concierge Services Now Available to Luxury Apartment Communities

On-demand concierge services are a terrific win-win for luxury apartment managers and residents.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxury apartment property managers and Elevated Living, the innovative developer of custom designed software for modern Class A communities are testimonials. It is all about managing people to achieve the most efficient, easy, convenient, and enjoyable resident experience.

The convenience of efficient concierge services is important and much in-demand. It is why Elevated Living's on-demand concierge services are now available to luxury apartment communities.

“What sets many top-rated hotels apart are personalized services,” explains Konrad Koczwara, CEO and Founder of Elevated Living. ”Modern, Class A luxury communities deserve nothing less - hotel style housekeeping services, health club rated personal trainers, car wash, food delivery, dry cleaning, spa-like massage therapists, pet grooming, and more.”

With Elevated Living’s vertically integrated personal services and property management software, on-demand and customized concierge services are effective and easy.

Because the efficiency and convenience of concierge services are some key factors, on-demand concierge services should be built into effective property management software.

Koczwara emphasizes that residents should not have to download a clutter of different apps to book various on-site services. And busy property managers should not have to be hassled by random vendors pitching them to promote their apps and services.

Elevated Living’s software is optimized to drive efficiency, especially for the delivery of 5-star on-demand concierge services for residents. Elevated Living closely partnering with property owners and managers to deliver the exceptional living experience which residents, is the Elevated Living expertise and commitment.

“After all,” he says, “personalized services and human-powered hospitality, like our uniquely customized on-demand concierge services, have always been embedded in our Elevated Living DNA.”

The on-demand concierge services are a terrific win-win for managers and residents. For residents, it offers popular amenities and services. For managers, it unlocks additional revenue streams, increases resident satisfaction, and optimizes retention.

For more information, please visit www.elevatedliving.com/personal-services or www.elevatedliving.com/about-us.

About Elevated Living

Elevated Living is a full-service ecosystem built for modern Class A communities. We combine technology with human-powered hospitality to elevate the resident experience.

We believe residents should not have to download a dozen different apps to take advantage of services offered within their community. In communities powered by Elevated Living, residents are provided a single branded "building" app that combines traditional building operations with modern concierge services. From submitting work orders to signing up for fitness classes, to booking a housekeeper - Elevated Living is your all-in-one technology and services partner.

Modern Class multifamily buildings rely on Elevated Living’s exclusive branded software and personalized services to showcase lifestyle amenities.

