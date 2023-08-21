Mayor Bowser to Break Ground on Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School
(Washington, DC) – On Monday, August 21 at 11 am, Mayor Muriel Bowser will join District officials and community members to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School in Ward 8. In addition to serving as a new Department of Parks and Recreation facility, the new recreation center will also serve the students and community at adjacent Ketcham Elementary School.
WHEN:
Monday, August 21 at 11 am
WHO:
Mayor Muriel Bowser
Councilmember Trayon White, Ward 8
Delano Hunter, Acting Director, Department of General Services
Thennie Freeman, Acting Director, Department of Parks and Recreation
LaCondria Beckworth, Principal, Ketcham Elementary School
WHERE:
Anacostia Recreation Center at Ketcham Elementary School
1929 15th Street, SE 20020
Enter at 14th and U Street, SE
*Closest Metro: Anacostia Metro Station*
*Closest Bikeshare: Good Hope Rd and 14th St SE*
