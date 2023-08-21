Homicide: 1900 Block of E Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday August 19, 2023, in the 1900 block of E Street, Southeast.

On Thursday August 17, 2023 at approximately 9:26 am, members of the First District and DC Fire and EMS responded for the report of a stabbing. Members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he was admitted in grave condition. On Saturday, August 19, 2023 the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced.

The decedent has been identified as 34-year-old Darrow Johnson, of Clinton, MD.

On Thursday, August 17, 2023, 30-year-old Mussay Rezene, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Kill (Knife). Detectives will consult with the United States Attorney’s Office on upgrading the charges.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.