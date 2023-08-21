PM Phạm Minh Chính works with Kon Tum Province

VIETNAM, August 21 - KON TUM — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday worked with the Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee on socio-economic development, national defence and security, building the Party and political system to make the province develop quickly and sustainably.

Speaking at the conference, PM Chính said that Kon Tum Province had a heroic revolutionary tradition, imbued with the folklore of ethnic groups with diverse and unique forms.

The province possessed many distinct potentials, advantages and outstanding opportunities for development.

However, the province's development was not commensurate with its potential, the PM said.

That is, economic development scale and speed is still limited. Only nearly 1,700 enterprises are working.

Agriculture had not applied much science and technology.

Tourism infrastructure was still weak and had not attracted many international visitors.

Goods for import and export were still few, the rate of trained workers was low and the poverty rate was still high.

Regarding the main tasks and solutions, the PM asked Kon Tum Province to maintain national defence and security, especially in border areas and ethnic groups.

At the same time, the province needed to build an equal, healthy and effective international economic cooperation environment, improve the people's material and spiritual life, preserve and promote cultural identities of 43 ethnic groups in the province.

The province should call for different resources, especially public-private cooperation for development of transport infrastructure, energy, tourism, culture, education and healthcare.

It should promote effective models for poverty reduction.

The province must create a new development space to push up green economy and digital economy, renovating the growth model from exploiting natural resources to relying on innovation, high labour productivity, applying advanced science and technology.

PM Chính was particularly interested in promoting regional linkages to develop agriculture, restructure crops and livestock to have high productivity and value.

The province needed to build a number of national and international branded products, especially Ngọc Linh ginseng. At the same time, it should speed up renewable energy, better exploit the advantages of the border gate economic zone, and develop tourism in the direction of modernity associated with unique specialties, ecological environment and cultural identities of the ethnic groups.

PM Chính said that Kon Tum Province should attract domestic and international businesses and corporations, accelerate national target programmes. The focus was on transport infrastructure, healthcare, education, telecommunications, irrigation and human resource development.

He directed the province to promote administrative reform to create a favourable and attractive investment environment, encourage entrepreneurship and innovation.

Along with that, the province must effectively implement social security work, pay attention to forests and environmental protection and climate change response.

A report of the Kon Tum Provincial Party Committee said that last year, the province’s gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 9.47 per cent compared with 2021.

State budget revenue increased by 10.56 per cent.

The total investment capital was up by nearly 15.9 per cent.

Key crops with advantages such as coffee, rubber, macadamia and Ngọc Linh ginseng were developed.

The index of industrial production (IIP) increased by nearly 22.8 per cent compared with 2021.

In the first six months this year, GRDP increased by 6.8 per cent compared with the same period last year. — VNS