RITA to Host Retirement Industry Conference, “Winning with Self-Directed IRAs,” on November 6-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV

RITA's self-directed IRA conference "Winning with Self-Directed IRAs" is happening November 6-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV.
RITA’s conferences are essential for anyone navigating changing legislation and regulations in the self-directed retirement plan sector.”UNITED STATES, August 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Retirement Industry Trust Association (RITA) will host its fall conference for self-directed retirement professionals from November 6-7, 2023 in Las Vegas, NV. The theme will be “Winning with Self-Directed IRAs” and focus on how businesses can succeed in navigating the latest legislation and regulatory changes.
“We want all of our attendees to walk away with fresh knowledge and confidence in their expertise. Some of our favorite past speakers will be returning as well as some exciting new industry experts to provide comprehensive education on self-directed IRAs,” said Mary Mohr, Executive Director of RITA. “Our goal is to provide the tools and insights they need to help their businesses and teams thrive.”
RITA’s conferences provide the latest legislative and regulatory updates from leading experts and government officials. This year’s conference agenda is expected to include topics on cybersecurity, fraud prevention, operations, compliance, and more.
“RITA’s conferences are essential for anyone navigating changing legislation and regulations in the self-directed retirement plan sector. We send several of our staff members to the conferences each year to stay up-to-date on industry issues and guidelines,” said Barbara Van Zomeren, EVP/COO of Ascensus. “The insights they receive from the incredible speakers and engaging group discussions are invaluable to their individual career growth, and for the growth of our company as a whole.”
The RITA Fall Conference will include two full days of speakers, panels, and roundtable sessions. It will be hosted at the Encore at Wynn Las Vegas, an exclusive five-star resort with two swimming pools, an award-winning spa, and signature onsite restaurants. The hotel is located right on The Strip and is within walking distance of all restaurants and attractions on Las Vegas Boulevard. Attendees living more than 50 miles away should book accommodations in RITA’s room block at the Encore by October 11, 2023.
RITA members and non-members can register for the conference, though members receive a discounted rate. Early bird pricing is available now through September 13, 2023. Registration closes on October 11, 2023. To learn more and register, visit RITA’s Fall 2023 Conference event page.
ABOUT RITA
RITA is a professional trade association dedicated to expanding opportunities for all Americans to save and invest for retirement. Founded in 1987, RITA is comprised of regulated banks, trust companies, and industry-related professionals. RITA exists to be the leading educator and advocate for the self-directed retirement plan industry by providing resources, information, communication, and support to both members and investors. To learn more, visit ritaus.org.
