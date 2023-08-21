Williston Barracks / Motorcycle Crash, DUI #1

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 23A1005360

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)878-7111

DATE/TIME: August 20, 2023 at 1843 hours

STREET: VT Route 15

TOWN: Cambridge

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrong Way Bridge

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR/OFFENDER: David Lafountain

AGE: 49

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT

VIOLATION:

- DUI #1

VEHICLE YEAR: 2016

VEHICLE MAKE: Indian Motorcycle

VEHICLE MODEL: Scout Sixty

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damages

INJURIES: Suspected Minor

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On August 20, 2023 at approximately 1843 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash located on VT Route 15 in Cambridge at the Wrong Way Bridge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as David Lafountain (49) of Cambridge. Lafountain was evaluated by EMS with suspected minor injuries. Investigation indicated Lafountain lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to navigate the left hand corner entering the bridge. While speaking with Lafountain, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Lafountain was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lafountain was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.

Troopers were assisted on scene by Cambridge Fire / Rescue and Vermont State Game Wardens.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours

COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Brandon Sweet

Vermont State Police - Williston

2777 St. George Road

Williston, VT 05495

(802) 878-7111