Williston Barracks / Motorcycle Crash, DUI #1
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 23A1005360
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Sweet
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)878-7111
DATE/TIME: August 20, 2023 at 1843 hours
STREET: VT Route 15
TOWN: Cambridge
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Wrong Way Bridge
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR/OFFENDER: David Lafountain
AGE: 49
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Cambridge, VT
VIOLATION:
- DUI #1
VEHICLE YEAR: 2016
VEHICLE MAKE: Indian Motorcycle
VEHICLE MODEL: Scout Sixty
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Damages
INJURIES: Suspected Minor
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On August 20, 2023 at approximately 1843 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Williston Barracks were dispatched to a motorcycle crash located on VT Route 15 in Cambridge at the Wrong Way Bridge. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the operator as David Lafountain (49) of Cambridge. Lafountain was evaluated by EMS with suspected minor injuries. Investigation indicated Lafountain lost control of the motorcycle while attempting to navigate the left hand corner entering the bridge. While speaking with Lafountain, Troopers detected indicators of impairment. Lafountain was subsequently arrested for the suspicion of DUI and transported to the Williston Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Lafountain was issued a citation to appear at the Lamoille County Superior Court on September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Cambridge Fire / Rescue and Vermont State Game Wardens.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: September 06, 2023 at 1230 hours
COURT: Lamoille County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Brandon Sweet
Vermont State Police - Williston
2777 St. George Road
Williston, VT 05495
(802) 878-7111