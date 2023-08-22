3rd Annual Entheofest held at University of Michigan campus on the steps of the Hatcher Library on September 17th, 2023
3rd Annual Entheofest on September 17th, 2023 celebrates the decriminalization of entheogen and fungi in the city of Ann Arbor, Michigan.
The Entheofest’s aim has always been to bring the community together to mobilize for the education, decriminalization and celebration of plant medicines and fungi.”ANN ARBOR, MI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 3rd Annual Entheofest will be held on the University of Michigan campus on the steps of the Harlan Hatcher Library on September 17th, 2023, at 1:11 p.m. to honor Mother Earth’s sacred plant medicines and to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the City of Ann Arbor’s resolution to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi.
— Jim Salame
The Entheofest is brought to you by Student Association for Psychedelic Studies of U of M (SAPS), Students for Sensible Drug Policy of U of M (SSDP) and Michigan Psychedelic Society (MPS): bringing activism, art, music and education for a free-speech event to mobilize and motivate decriminalization throughout the state of Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI – The Entheofest on September 17, 2023, is in its third year celebrating the unanimous passing of the City of Ann Arbor resolution to decriminalize entheogenic plants and fungi on September 21, 2020. This free event features local leaders, activists and entertainers from around the state. The Entheofest will begin at 1:11 p.m. and conclude at 4:20 p.m. “The Entheofest’s aim has always been to bring the community together to mobilize for the education, decriminalization and celebration of plant medicines and fungi,” said Entheofest’s Jim Salame.
Entheofest’s Julie Barron, said of the event, “It is my honor to once again celebrate Ann Arbor’s Entheogenic Plant and Fungi Awareness Month at Entheofest 2023. This event also marks the third anniversary of the decriminalization of entheogen in the city. We are so thankful to the city of Ann Arbor and the University of Michigan for supporting our event.” September 20th is also recognized as Global Mushroom Day.
The Entheofest Planning Committee is honored to have Reverend Mariela Simons-Perez as the keynote speaker with Jim Salame as the master of ceremonies. Music from Mady Kouyate and Ayinde Fondren. Other esteemed speakers in the lineup include University of Michigan researcher Kevin Boehnke, Barking Dog Darryl Brown, SSDP of UofM President Allison Bohn, Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin, Washtenaw County Prosecuting Attorney Eli Savit, County Commissioner Yosef Rabhi, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell and many more.
Mariela Simons-Perez is a spiritual teacher and community minister of Afro-Caribbean ancestry currently living in West Michigan. Her life and her work are dedicated to returning humanity to our original goodness and our divine essence, by restoring our sacred connection with the natural world.
The Student Association for Psychedelic Studies of U of M (SAPS) is a student-led initiative that cultivates a sense of community. "It provides a platform for students to learn about the therapeutic potential of psychedelics in a thoughtful manner, while promoting open dialogue, understanding, and responsible access. SAPS enriches the student body's knowledge and reaches out to the broader Ann Arbor population, creating a space for informed discussions and collective growth," said University of Michigan SAPS president, Emma Mead.
In addition to the aforementioned politicians and notable psychedelic student activists and personalities, other drug policy reform organizations will be making an appearance. Among them are Michigan Psychedelic Society, Students for Sensible Drug Policy of U of M (SSDP), Michigan Dancesafe, Sons & Daughter United, and more. Funds raised from the event will go toward the event and any additional funds will be distributed among SAPS, SSDP and MPS. Follow Entheofest on Facebook, @Entheofest on Instagram, and visit Entheofest.org for more information.
Entheofest is a celebration of our plant teachers and the support for the progress being made to decriminalize these substances. We kindly ask that it is not approached as space for consumption and that attendees remain mindful of university space and others around.
Following the Entheofest, join us for an exciting Entheofest afterparty organized by Nonsense Night at 6 p.m. for an evening of psychedelic music, meeting of minds, and Nonsense! The afterparty will be located in the Rabbit Hole at Root on 210 1st Street, Ann Arbor, MI 48104.
Jim Salame
Entheofest
entheofest@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube