From 2022 to 2027, the China Probiotics Market will expand at a CAGR of 8.8%

China and Japan are among the largest probiotic markets in the region, whereas Australia and New Zealand are the fastest-growing countries.

Chicago, Aug. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report "China Probiotics Market by Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages, Dietary Supplements, and Feed), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2027", published by MarketsandMarkets, China Probiotics Market size to Grow at a CAGR 8.8% from 2022 to 2027.

Ask for PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=69

High sales potential of probiotics to stimulate the market

China's growing middle class and health consciousness have led to significant demand for probiotic products, particularly in the form of fermented dairy products, beverages, and healthy foods. The Chinese government's emphasis on promoting a healthy lifestyle and promoting functional foods has further fueled the growth of the probiotics market. Urban areas, characterized by busy and stressful lifestyles, have seen a surge in demand for probiotics, as consumers seek natural solutions to combat the negative effects of modern living. Probiotics, known for their potential to improve digestive health and boost immunity, have gained popularity among urban dwellers, with major players in the industry introducing innovative offerings, such as ready-to-market probiotic drink powder offerings to replace dairy products to cater to this growing market.

International players have formed strategic partnerships to establish their presence in China, with Probi, a leading probiotics company from Sweden, partnering with Sinopharm, one of China's largest pharmaceutical and healthcare companies, to launch probiotic supplements targeting immune health, bone health, and iron absorption. Japan's Morishita Jintan entered the Chinese market through a partnership with Sinopharm Xingsha Pharmaceutical, introducing its best-selling probiotic brand 'Bifina.' The animal probiotics segment has also seen growth in China, driven by the increasing usage of probiotic feed additives to enhance production and meet the rising demand for meat.

Thus, China's high sales potential, coupled with rising health consciousness, government support, urbanization, and expanding middle class, presents significant opportunities for companies operating in the probiotics industry.

Inquiry before buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=69

The probiotics market, expected to experience substantial growth with a significant CAGR, was primarily led by the Asia Pacific region

China, Japan, India, and Australia & New Zealand are among the Asia Pacific nations considered for the study of the market. One of the main factors influencing the market adoption of probiotics is consumer awareness of probiotics-related health benefits due to the widespread presence of the Japanese brand “Yakult.” China and Japan are among the largest probiotic markets in the region, whereas Australia and New Zealand are the fastest-growing countries. In the probiotic dietary supplements space, demand is expected to be large in Japan, where the older population is large in number. The feed probiotics industry is also well-established in the region due to high meat demand. China, a major market for probiotics, is the largest producer and consumer of meat in the world, which drives the demand in the feed probiotics market as well. Moreover, the increasing population, thriving economies, and growing preference for functional food are further expected to boost the market in the coming times.

List of Key Players in the Probiotics Industry:

ADISSEO

CHR. HANSEN HOLDING A/S

Danone (France)

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. (Japan)

ADM (US)

Probi (Sweden)

Nestle (Switzerland)

See Also:

US Probiotics Market

Japan Probiotics Market

Germany Probiotics Market

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com