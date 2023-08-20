Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions, Possession of a Controlled Substance

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

CASE#: 23B1005628

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Galusha                            

STATION: Westminster                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 8/20/2023 @ 0859

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hastings Road, Weathersfield

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Possession of Controlled Substance

 

ACCUSED: Paul Johnson                                               

AGE: 57

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 8/20/2023 at 0859 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a noise complaint on Hastings Road in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one individual as Paul Johnson. Investigation revealed Johnson was in violation of court issued conditions.

 

While being searched incident to arrest, it was revealed Johnson had a controlled substance on his person. Johnson was arrested and processed at Springfield PD and was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 @1230           

COURT: White River Junction

LODGED - LOCATION:  SSCF   

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT:  NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

