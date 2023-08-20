Westminster Barracks / Violation of Conditions, Possession of a Controlled Substance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B1005628
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Galusha
STATION: Westminster
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 8/20/2023 @ 0859
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hastings Road, Weathersfield
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions, Possession of Controlled Substance
ACCUSED: Paul Johnson
AGE: 57
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Weathersfield VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 8/20/2023 at 0859 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a noise complaint on Hastings Road in the town of Weathersfield, Windsor County. Troopers responded to the scene and identified one individual as Paul Johnson. Investigation revealed Johnson was in violation of court issued conditions.
While being searched incident to arrest, it was revealed Johnson had a controlled substance on his person. Johnson was arrested and processed at Springfield PD and was later lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility on $200 bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 8/21/2023 @1230
COURT: White River Junction
LODGED - LOCATION: SSCF
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.