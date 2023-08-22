Mike Tyson’s Premium Cannabis Brand, Tyson 2.0, Now In Mississippi
Boxing Icon’s Award-Winning Cannabis Brand Enters Mississippi with Southern Sky Brands PartnershipCANTON, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyson 2.0, Mike Tyson's award-winning cannabis brand, is coming to Mississippi in partnership with Southern Sky Brands, a leading state-certified operator. Mississippi residents will soon indulge in the Champ's premium eighths of flower (3.5g) and one-gram pre-rolls of "Knockout OG" and "Pound for Pound Cake" for the first phase of the Tyson 2.0 x Southern Sky partnership rollout, with more undisputed strains on the way.
"We're thrilled to bring Tyson 2.0's exceptional cannabis products to Mississippi with Southern Sky Brands," said Adam Wilks, CEO of Tyson 2.0. "Our mission has always been to provide a champion-level experience to consumers. Now, residents of the Magnolia State can relish the sophisticated flavors of 'Knockout OG' and 'Pound for Pound Cake,' with more to come in our continuous quest to deliver the finest cannabis in the industry. Here's to everyone enjoying the undisputed quality that Tyson 2.0 stands for."
"We are proud and excited to partner with Tyson 2.0 in making these outstanding cannabis products available to Mississippi residents," said Stan Martin, Co-Founder and Director of Southern Sky Brands. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to providing the highest-quality cannabis experiences in the state. Our mission aligns with Tyson 2.0's in that we aim to deliver an unparalleled customer experience that transcends the traditional. We look forward to rolling out more exceptional strains, keeping pace with our shared vision of making premium cannabis accessible to all."
Established in October 2021, TYSON 2.0 has quickly become the undisputed leader of the cannabis community. The brand is renowned for curating products that are exceptional in quality, consistency, and accessibility. Through strategic partnerships with the world's best cannabis operators, TYSON 2.0 ensures the brand's premium products reach legal markets worldwide, allowing the entire world to enter the ring with The Champ.
Today, TYSON 2.0's cannabis, branded accessories, and other products are available across a vast global network of more than 100,000 retail outlets that span 17 countries. For more information on TYSON 2.0, visit tyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 branded merchandise is available for purchase at shoptyson20.com. TYSON 2.0 hemp-based products are available for purchase at tyson20global.com.
About Tyson 2.0
TYSON 2.0 launched in October 2021, founded by cultural icon Mike Tyson and serial entrepreneur Chad Bronstein. Today it is one of the fastest-growing cannabis brands in the United States. TYSON 2.0's award-winning cannabis line includes choice flower, pure concentrates, and consumables that pack a punch, all renowned for their exceptional quality, consistency, and affordable pricing.
TYSON 2.0 is available in select U.S. states and Canadian provinces through partnerships with best-in-class cannabis operators so that discerning cannabis enthusiasts can enjoy undisputed cannabis anywhere. To learn more, visit www.tyson20.com or shop TYSON 2.0 merchandise at www.shoptyson20.com
About Southern Sky Brands
Southern Sky Brands is a farm to patient focused medical cannabis company. We bring modern, state-of-the-art indoor cultivation methods to natural plant medicine. Our baseline standard is a medical grade approach to growth, cultivation and processing. We hold ourselves to the highest standards and procedures to produce high quality, consistent plant medicine for patients with debilitating conditions. We are 100% Mississippi made. We are proud to be growing and delivering Tyson 2.0 cannabis to the patients of the magnolia state. www.southernskybrands.com
Media Inquiries
Brian Roberts
Chief Communications Officer, TYSON 2.0
908-616-7822 brian@tyson20.com
Morgan Engle
Director of Technology and Marketing, Southern Sky Brands
www.southernskybrands.com
601-862-5453 morgan@southernskybrands.com
