Kazakhstani President’s visit to Việt Nam testifies to high political trust: diplomat

VIETNAM, August 20 - HÀ NỘI — Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Việt Nam Yerlan Baizhanov has highlighted the significance of the official visit to Việt Nam by Kazakhstani President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev from August 20-22, stressing that the trip affirms high political trust between the two countries and contributes to promoting multifaceted partnership.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on the thresholds of the visit, the diplomat said this would be the first time Tokayev has visited Việt Nam in his new position, and also the first visit of a Kazakhstani President to Việt Nam in the past 12 years.

According to the ambassador, the Kazakhstani leader is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, including Party General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng, State President Võ Văn Thưởng, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính and National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ, during which senior officials of the two sides will delve into key issues.

Both Việt Nam and Kazakhstan are in a period of strong economic growth and rapid development, so the two sides have a lot of issues to discuss and propose to each other.

Tokayev will also visit provinces and cities nearby Hà Nội, and a number of manufacturing enterprises.

Within the framework of the visit, the two sides are expected to sign more than 10 cooperation agreements, especially a Joint Action Plan to promote economic-trade cooperation, creating a new basic premise for economic ties.

Another important document is an agreement on visa exemption for citizens of the two countries, which is hoped to actively support tourism exchange, contributing to further strengthening investment collaboration in particular, and cultural, educational and people-to-people exchanges in general.

The diplomat expressed the belief that the visit’s outcomes would help expand bilateral trade relations in a practical manner.

The ambassador underlined the importance for the two States and Governments to set up cooperative institutes, conclude agreements, set up committees, issue licences and certificates to create premise for all-round cooperation between the two nations.

It was necessary to establish new relations in science, people-to-people, trade, education, information and culture, in order to explore human potential more, he said.

"Practical cooperation does not lie in opening new aviation routes, but in making the people of the two countries really want to be on those flights, so that the desire to take off arises in their minds with the understanding that where they are going will welcome them," Baizhanov said. — VNS