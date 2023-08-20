EMU Achieves the Biggest Success of All Time with a 94.65% Placement Rate based on the YKS Results.

The results of the 2023 Higher Education Institutions Exam (YKS) have been announced on Saturday, 19 August, 2023. According to the said results, this year, 2,186 students have been placed in the Eastern Mediterranean University's (EMU) four-year undergraduate programs, and 536 students in the associate degree programs, reaching a total of 2,722 students. Considering the numbers for the last three years, EMU has seen an increase of 19% in enrolled students compared to last year and an 82% increase compared to 2021. The 94.65% placement rate that EMU has achieved this year is the highest student placement rate since its establishment.

Having improved upon its 93.72% placement rate from the previous year, EMU maintains its success as the most preferred university in TRNC when considering four-year undergraduate programs. Last year, 2,285 students were placed in EMU from the YKS, and 88% of these students enrolled. Additionally, when evaluating scholarships, EMU has once again become the most preferred university in TRNC in terms of the number of students placed without scholarships.

Last year, TRNC universities filled 11,141 of the 14,895 YKS quotas, while this year they filled 13,728 of the 16,700 YKS quotas, achieving an overall placement rate of 82.20%.

In a statement made by EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın regarding the issue, it was emphasized that EMU, which has achieved the highest placement numbers and equivalent placement rates consecutively in the last two years, continues its steady growth. Prof. Dr. Hocanın welcomed all students who will register for EMU saying, "Welcome to the EMU Family."